More than 4500 homes left without power in Wodonga in second major outage

More than 4600 homes in Wodonga were without power on Wednesday night (November 29) in the third power outage for the area in just two weeks.
According to the Ausnet tracker, the outage at West Wodonga was reported at 7.53pm, with 4627 homes impacted.
A spokeperson for Ausnet said at 8.40pm crews were in transit to identify the issue.
There was no information on the cause of the power outage.
At 9pm on Wednesday, the Ausnet tracker estimated power would be restored by 3am
"We have only been living in Wodonga since the 11th October and the power has gone off 4-5 times, why is it happening?" one resident asked on social media.
Another replied "It's happened more in the last few weeks than my two years here, always around the same time too!"
