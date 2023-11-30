Creating a sense of community the best gift Christmas lunch can provide

A community lunch for those alone on Christmas will be held in Wodonga for the 22nd year.
The Christmas lunch at St Stephen's Uniting Church attracted over 90 people and about 50 volunteers last year, and coordinators Helen Collins and Susan Wragg are encouraging others to participate in 2023.
"It's all about relationships and connection with people in the community," Mrs Collins said.
"It puts a smile on people's faces, and it gives people who would otherwise be sitting at home by themselves feeling quite miserable a chance to feel part of a family."
Mrs Collins explained that Christmas can be a difficult time for some in the community.
"There is so much emphasis around family at Christmas time," she said.
"But if you don't have one, it can put great strain on your mental health.
"So each year, we try to create an environment where people can get out and meet people.
"And as a result of this over the years, we've seen people become more connected with other groups, create friendships, and become more involved in the community."
Mrs Wragg said volunteering at the lunch has become a tradition since her husband, Colin Wragg, passed away eight years ago.
"When the church initially called for a chef to show them what to do, my husband came, and he was here for several years," she said.
"He was very sick, but he worked as long as he could.
"So I do it in memory of Colin, and it has helped me cope and deal with the trauma of losing him.
"It keeps his dream alive because he really thought of it as his baby.
"It's emotional, but it helps me and other people through this period."
Volunteer chef Jim Hart said this year's lunch holds special significance, being held in memory of former chef Richard Robertson.
"The chef we had here for at least 15 years passed away earlier this year," he said.
"So we will make it a very special day in memory of Richard.
"There could be a couple of tears, laughter and joy, but overall, I think it will be a very special day."
Anyone wishing to attend or volunteer at the lunch needs to register at St Stephen's Uniting Church, Wodonga, between 9.30am and 12.30pm on weekdays.
One can also register by calling the office on (02) 6024 2108.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.