Christmas celebrations on the Border a mixture of cultural diversity and goodwill

By Ted Howes
Updated December 25 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 4:34pm
Albury-Wodonga Swahili African community leader Faida Kashindi hosts a lunch at Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

VARIOUS Christmas services held on the Border were a mixture of upbeat cultural celebrations, a moment's silence to remember a tragedy from last Christmas, joy at the return of missing nativity figures, and relief for isolated singles and couples.

Ted Howes

Local News

