VARIOUS Christmas services held on the Border were a mixture of upbeat cultural celebrations, a moment's silence to remember a tragedy from last Christmas, joy at the return of missing nativity figures, and relief for isolated singles and couples.
At a Wodonga service arranged by the Gateway Life Church, about 60 members of the Swahili African community gathered in a colourful celebration of African culture and its presence in Albury-Wodonga with music, dancing and eating.
Gateway Life Church pastor Jason Mannering said: "Different members of the Swahili African community brought food and some of our Aussie members contributed.
"It's a sweet time of gathering on Christmas Day which was open to everyone looking for a place to go and something to eat."
There was a sombre moment when attendees bowed their heads to pay their respects to Congolese teen Julius Lunanga who was swimming in the Murray River last Christmas Day when he disappeared and was later found to have drowned.
Faida Kashindi, who has been the Border's Swahili African community leader for five years, said apart from that moment of bittersweet silence, it was a joyous day.
"This is the first official Christmas service and lunch the Swahili African community has had in Albury-Wodonga and it was just beautiful to see everyone get together like this," she said.
In Albury, St Matthews Anglican Church's Father Peter MacLeod-Miller was celebrating the return of nativity figures that had gone astray
"We have no idea how they went missing, perhaps they were in COVID isolation or something, but they turned up on Christmas Eve and, with no questions asked, we're just glad they're back," he said.
"The missing nativity and recent vandalism has brought a flood of goodwill toward the people we are most anxious to help at Christmas.
"We didn't have the time or money to chase the classic nativity figures as we are committed to helping the real people in our community who make up our Christmas story."
Meanwhile, a day for isolated couples and singles was held at St Stephens Uniting Church in Wodonga.
Lunch organiser Helen Collins said about 70 turned up to the day which went without a hitch.
"We had some wonderful volunteers, some lovely stories came out during the lunch and that's why we do this every year," she said.
"Family relationships aren't always wonderful for everyone, so this is a chance for those people to get support and warmth."
