The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Jobs boost as Border transport company shifts down the Hume Freeway

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The O'Briens, Campbell, Mark, Dean and Jesse, who form the third and fourth generations of the family transport enterprise. They are pictured in front of the land at Logic which will become the firm's new home. Picture by Mark Jesser
The O'Briens, Campbell, Mark, Dean and Jesse, who form the third and fourth generations of the family transport enterprise. They are pictured in front of the land at Logic which will become the firm's new home. Picture by Mark Jesser

A FAMILY-owned South Albury freight company is shifting its base to a new $10 million depot to be built at Wodonga's Logic industrial estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.