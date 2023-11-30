Raiders Female Football Club welcomes new coach on board for 2024 season

Wodonga Raiders Female Football Club has welcomed a first-time coach to the helm of the open women's team for the 2024 season.
Craig Jarvis has stepped into the role to replace outgoing coach Terry Burgess, who steps aside after four seasons in the position.
Jarvis, a former Tallangatta and District League footballer, will be assisted by Matt Williams.
"He (Jarvis) is fresh into coaching and played with Wodonga Saints until he retired at the end of last season," club president Malcolm Sang said.
"He's keen to give coaching a go."
"Obviously with every year you have players come and go, and we've already had a few new players interested for next season," Sang said.
"We just hope to keep building on the feeling we have off the ground, and hopefully that will lead to success on the field, which we're having a lot of, we're just after that elusive premiership."
Former under-14s assistance coach Nick Jesser will lead the club's under-17s next season, while Rhys Livermore will remain at the helm of the under-17s.
Raiders will look to commence preseason training in mid-January, with expression of interest forms currently on the club's Facebook page.
