Bulldogs add some much-needed bite and depth with five signings

Grand finalist Bullioh has landed five recruits as it looks to close the gap on reigning premier Cudgewa.
The Bulldogs recently signed Joe Bolton, Jordan Peters, Jack Wilson, Jye Hodgkin and Rick Thompson to play under newly appointed coach Clint Brunnenmeyer next year.
Bolton, Peters, Wilson and Hodgkin all join the kennel from Mitta United.
In a further bonus, Kelvin Wallace who has played more than 50-matches with the Bulldogs has been appointed assistant coach under Brunnenmeyer.
Brunnenmeyer was stoked to be able to add some much needed depth to the list after the Bulldogs were spanked by 94 points in the grand final against raging favourites Cudgewa.
"It's no secret that we have a fair bit of ground to make up on Cudgewa after the grand final loss this year," Brunnenmeyer said.
"Losing by 90 plus points, we are going to need all hands on deck to help bridge the gap.
"So landing five signings is a huge stride in the right direction.
"Joe, Jordan and Jye have played a fair bit of senior football for Mitta United and should be able to have a big impact in the Upper Murray league.
"Joe and Jye also previously played at Bullioh, so it's always pleasing to be able to welcome former players back into the fold."
Brunnenmeyer revealed that Wallace was instrumental in landing the five signings.
"They are all good mates with Kelvin, so I can't take much credit for any of the boys signing," he said.
"Kelvin did all the leg work there for me and most of the boys had committed before I even signed on as coach.
"Obviously it's only early but I think Joe, Jordan, Jack and Jye will all add to the midfield rotations and strengthen up the flanks a bit for us.
"We just need to get as many good players around the footy as we possibly can.
"You look at both Cudgewa and Tumbarumba and they boast plenty of midfield depth.
"So we want to make sure there are rotations through there are at least the equivalent of any side in the competition."
Thompson is the brother of seven-time Albury premiership defender Michael and similar to his brother is a key defender who is set to bolster Bullioh's defence.
"I don't know a lot about Rick yet or his football background other than he is Michael Thompson's brother," Brunnenmeyer said.
"Rick is a good size and I can see him playing as a key defender.
"Don't worry we have also spoken about trying to get Michael and it might be a bit of a long-shot but I will say that he is on the recruiting radar and we hope to have a chat to him about playing at Bullioh at some stage.
"So fingers crossed and watch this space."
Brunnenmeyer is confident of keeping this year's list intact.
But he conceded star full-forward Ash Murray was no certainty to return next year after booting 54 goals from eight matches this season.
"It sounds like most guys are sticking around again which is a huge positive," he said.
"Ash Murray is yet to commit but we are hopeful of convincing him to play again.
"You only need to play three matches to qualify for finals so that gives you a bit of leeway in that regard.
"We are still talking to quite a few other prospective recruits and by no means put the cue in the rack yet.
"Hopefully there are a few blokes we are talking to that are a similar age to me that might jump on board before the clearance deadline depending on how we are performing."
Bullioh is set to commence pre-season training on Wednesday and train one night a week in the lead-up to Christmas.
