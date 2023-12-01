The Border Mail
E-scooters on their way: Albury Council announces start of 12-month trial

December 1 2023 - 11:12am
Albury's e-scooter trial is due to begin on December 15. Picture supplied
A 12-month e-scooter trial will begin in Albury on December 15.

