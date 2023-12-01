E-scooters on their way: Albury Council announces start of 12-month trial

A 12-month e-scooter trial will begin in Albury on December 15.
Three hundred e-scooters will be available from that date, with people 16 years and older able to ride on eligible roads, bike lanes and shared paths in the designated trial area.
Albury Council announced the date of the trial, being run in conjunction with Transport for NSW, on Friday, December 1. Micromobility company Beam will provide the e-scooters.
Mayor Kylie King said riders would be able to access key attractions and transport hubs, including Noreuil Park, Albury Botanic Gardens and Albury Railway Station.
"The trial of shared e-scooters in our local transport network will provide people with another choice when getting from A to B, and also a way for people to explore Albury, whether they're visitors, or just enjoying their local area on an e-scooter," Cr King said.
Beam's shared e-scooters include geofencing technology that can control where e-scooters are ridden and how fast they can travel, as well as ensuring that they are parked in appropriate parking areas.
The shared e-scooters will be limited to 10kmh on shared paths and 20kmh on bike lanes or roads which have a speed limit of 50kmh or less. E-scooters will not be permitted on footpaths.
Beam said the app-based service would feature pay-as-you-go rates, 'virtual docking' to protect city amenity, and an in-app and in person safety school for rider and community education. The operational area and pricing will be released ahead of the trial.
Beam general manager (ANZ) Tom Cooper said the company was thrilled to be partnering with Albury Council.
"We know e-scooters are new to the community, and we are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure riders know their responsibilities when on an e-scooter," he said.
"We are confident that our experience across other Australian markets will ensure operations are a success."
NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said the roll out of shared e-scooter trials in NSW were crucial to exploring how best to introduce micromobility transport options.
"E-scooters give people a convenient, fun and sustainable way to get around, making it easier for people to choose to leave the car at home, particularly for shorter journeys," Ms Haylen said.
"I encourage people in Albury to give an e-scooter a go if they can - remember to ride responsibly and obey the rules, including wearing a helmet."
Cr King said during the trial pedestrians and drivers should to keep an extra eye out for e-scooters, check blind spots regularly and leave a minimum distance of 1 metre when driving past a rider.
"We appreciate the introduction of e-scooters may be an adjustment and council will be monitoring the trial and seeking community feedback as it progresses," she said.
The purple two-wheelers had been seen toppled over and strewn across the city, just south of Newcastle, leading a "cranky" Cr Jason Pauling to put the provider on notice, arguing it hadn't taken the trial seriously and left council facing constant criticism from the community.
"I cannot express how disappointed I am in the execution of this trial," he said in December 2022.
"I've seen them scattered on their sides, sit there for days on end, I've seen them on footpaths, stored recklessly in people's front yards.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser also said she had fielded multiple phone calls and comments from frustrated members of the community.
"It's very disappointing it hasn't been successful, and it should have been a success," she said at the time.
