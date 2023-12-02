Trade businesses innovative way to get out of a sticky situation

Speed car washes, yabby racing, and a carnival were some ways Tonkin Group Albury raised funds for men's health charity Movember.
To wrap up the month, on Thursday, November 30, some senior staff members were detained behind bars with only their mobile phones in a bid to raise $500 per person.
The campaign raised awareness and funds for men's health issues.
"We are in a male-dominated industry, so we pride ourselves on providing a safe space," she said.
"All our teams did something different over the month, and the final fundraiser was our office team, and we wanted to do something out-of-the-ordinary."
Ms Guerin said it was a lot of fun, with a little twist and everyone got into the team spirit.
"Eventually, we all raised $500 each, but we weren't allowed out until we did," she said.
"All together we raised $8000 to be locked up.
"Some people were strategic and had people lined up already to donate, but it was a little stressful for the most who weren't organised."
Ms Guerin said she even messaged her group family chat to help get her out of the cells quicker with donations, but she was left unread.
"I am on such a high, though; we all pride ourselves on having a strong work culture," she said.
"We hope men in our workplace feel comfortable speaking up about their health, physically and mentally.
"We have a lot of programs within work already to ensure that all year round, men and women in our workforce feel supported. "
Ms Guerin said if there were a message she hoped people would take away from the cause, it would be to "teach men from a young age about getting health checks and talking about feelings because it can save a life".
The crew at Tonkin regularly get involved in the community and enjoys fundraising for different organisations.
"We like to give it our all; next year, there will be something even bigger on the cards again.
"Doing what we do for the community is so worth it."
