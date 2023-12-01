Vigil's emotional tribute to remember lives lost due to domestic violence

Remembering and honouring those who have lost their lives to family violence will be the purpose of a vigil presented by Gateway Health on Tuesday, December 5 from 4.30pm.
The vigil will include speeches from domestic violence survivors and a laying of roses for each life lost.
Domestic Family violence program manager Nadia David of Gateway Health said the event would focus on "reflecting and resetting our purpose".
"We are hoping that they (the survivors) will feel brave enough to be able to talk," she said.
"To have them up there speaking is really special, and that maybe they'll talk about their experiences or talk to other people about where they can get help as well, which will be nice to see."
Ms David said it was important to continue the uncomfortable conversation.
"Everyone in the community has some role to play to address gender inequality, from parents through to teachers, police and politicians," she said.
"Male violence generally is a really big complex issue."
Ms David said that this year's 16 Days of Activism focused on prevention."
The community event, Ms David said, would be "quite emotional".
"It's not really about drawing attention necessarily for the wider community to DV because that will happen in other events during the 16 Days of Activism," she said.
"But it's about us paying our respects for not only this year but in the past years. And also to highlight the number of women and children that are still being killed in the context of domestic and family violence."
