Saturday, 2 December 2023
Vigil's emotional tribute to remember lives lost due to domestic violence

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
December 2 2023 - 7:00am
Around 40-50 community members will stand together to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the hands of those who once professed love.
Remembering and honouring those who have lost their lives to family violence will be the purpose of a vigil presented by Gateway Health on Tuesday, December 5 from 4.30pm.

