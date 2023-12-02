The Border Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Greens move to axe seat named after North East-born ex-PM riles senator

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie speaks at the campaign launch for Liz Fisher, the party's candidate for Indi in 2022. She wants the name of neighbouring seat McEwen retained.
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie speaks at the campaign launch for Liz Fisher, the party's candidate for Indi in 2022. She wants the name of neighbouring seat McEwen retained.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie says it would show bias against her political party if a federal seat named after Chiltern-born prime minister John McEwen was abolished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.