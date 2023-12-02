The Border Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Yarra fuel price 'rort' spurs call for inquiry, plea to boycott servos

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated December 2 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Street, Yarrawonga on December 1. Picture by Ted Howes
South Street, Yarrawonga on December 1. Picture by Ted Howes

Ongoing claims of fuel price gouging at a North East tourism hotspot have prompted a federal MP to consider taking the matter to the nation's consumer watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.