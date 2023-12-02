Yarra fuel price 'rort' spurs call for inquiry, plea to boycott servos

Ongoing claims of fuel price gouging at a North East tourism hotspot have prompted a federal MP to consider taking the matter to the nation's consumer watchdog.
The price hikes at Yarrawonga-Mulwala have also spurred a state MP to urge motorists to boycott service stations there and fill up elsewhere.
The revelation follows long-time high fuel prices at Yarrawonga and Mulwala that have motorists sometimes paying up to 30 cents more a litre than neighbouring towns.
There are also claims that the fuel prices are not cranked up by local operators but by fuel companies.
While an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission investigation into the allegations surrounding Yarrawonga two years ago found insufficient evidence to take action, Nicholls MP Sam Birrell said he was "looking into the matter".
"If I can verify that this is still happening, and I will be looking closely at this issue, I will consider taking the matter to the ACCC," Mr Birrell said.
"Competition law is designed to ensure that the consumer gets best value.
"That means businesses are required to compete against each other and if that's not happening, then the ACCC needs to investigate that.
"It's consumers and also businesses that rely on these places to to get their fuel and the cost of fuel has a big impact on the cost of living at the moment.
"Everything needs to be done to make sure that consumers are getting the best value that they possibly can."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said he and members of the public had been angered for years of the high cost of fuel at the towns.
"The issue of exorbitant fuel prices has been an ongoing issue in Yarrawonga, and I continue to be frustrated by this situation," Mr McCurdy said.
"I would encourage locals to search for cheaper fuel in nearby surrounding towns, as this will help force the prices down.
"I would also encourage fuel retailers to be reasonable and think about regional Victorians who work hard and are struggling to make ends meet in the current cost of living crisis and ensure that fuel prices are affordable and competitive across the Border region."
In June, 2020, Mr McCurdy tabled a petition to the Victorian Parliament protesting against "ongoing high fuel prices that are experienced in regional Victoria in particular, Yarrawonga".
Mr McCurdy also approached the ACCC and, in a letter seen by The Border Mail, received this response: "The fact that retail petrol prices are higher than other towns or only vary by small amounts is not in itself evidence of illegal anti-competitive conduct.
"However, the ACCC will continue to monitor and will not hesitate to investigate where information supports concerns of anti-competitive conduct.
"While competition law does not prevent a business from setting higher prices provided it does so independently, the ACCC's monitoring and public references can shine a light on less than competitive pricing and place pressure to increase responsiveness to changed conditions."
RACV Head of Corporate Communications, Eleanor Colonico said the price of fuel in Yarrawonga "had been consistent".
"As of Thursday, November 30, the average price for unleaded fuel in Yarrawonga is 204.9 cents per litre," Ms Colonico said.
"This compares to an average price per litre in metro Melbourne of 187.8 cents and 196.5 cents in neighbouring Cobram.
"Compared to one month ago, the average cost of unleaded fuel in Yarrawonga has remained consistent and is unchanged from 204.9 cents per litre.
"Fuel prices depend on a range of factors, including geographical area, availability, international benchmark prices, taxes, the value of the Australian dollar relative to the US dollar and levels of competition in different areas."
A Yarrawonga-Mulwala service station co-owner who declined to be named told The Border Mail claims of gouging from Mr McCurdy and others were unfounded.
"The ACCC looked into this years ago and found no evidence of collusion or price gouging," the owner said.
"We have a lot of costs that people are unaware of, insurance, freight and so on.
"People just don't believe that we have so many expenses to cover - our margin is decreasing every day."
A motorist at a Yarrawonga Ampol station The Border Mail spoke to on Friday, December 1, seemed to be accepting of the high fuel price.
"Where are you from? Albury?" a diesel customer said when asked if he was concerned about the price of fuel in Yarrawonga.
"I don't know what the fuss is about. This is a tourist town - of course fuel is more expensive. If you want cheap fuel, move to Wodonga."
Others, posting on social media, however, vented their fury.
"Yeah, we all know Yarra gets shafted ... but why?" one said.
"They're thieving dogs," said another.
One poster offered a practical solution.
"Put a jerry can in your car, so if you find yourself at one of the servos in a cheaper town you can fill it at the same time as the car."
