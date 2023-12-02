The Border Mailsport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ovens and Murray Bowls has its premiership favourite after thumping victory

By By John Howes
December 3 2023 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl Morgan played in Wodonga's 76-63 win over Wangaratta on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Cheryl Morgan played in Wodonga's 76-63 win over Wangaratta on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga posted a hard-fought win over Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help