Ovens and Murray Bowls has its premiership favourite after thumping victory

Wodonga posted a hard-fought win over Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.
The teams snared two rink wins apiece, but it was a strong 15-shot effort (26-11) by John Dawson's outfit which helped the home side gain the initiative.
Wodonga holds down second spot after the 76-63 win.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort moved into favouritism for the flag with a convincing win over top four outfit Myrtleford.
The powerful 55-shot victory was highlighted with wins across all four rinks.
Garry Sanders' rink proved too strong for Wally Dunstone, winning by 26 shots (37 -11), setting up the 113-58 victory.
Rutherglen bounced back from its close loss to Wodonga by toppling early ladder leaders Corowa RSL by 18 shots (88-70).
Perry Vacarro's rink dominated Stuart McNeil 40-7, although Scott Widdison was able to gain some respect back on the scoreboard with a solid 20-shot win over Chris Langdon 29-9.
And Benalla grabbed a close eight-shot victory over Kiewa 74-66, on the back of a consistent performance by the rink of Peter Brock (skip), Lorna Armstrong (third), Ted Armstrong (second) and Yvonne Capp (lead) in the 21-9 victory over Kiewa's Robin Gallagher.
There's now two rounds left before the five-week Christmas-New Year break.
The top four, after eight rounds, is: YMGCR 114, Wodonga 110, Corowa RSL 87 and Myrtleford 70.
