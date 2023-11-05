A determined Rutherglen caused a boilover in round four of Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday with a tight five-shot shot win over more fancied Wangaratta.
With no more than two shots separating three of the four rinks, the Rutherglen team of Geoff Tozer (skip), Ross Rankin, Trev Ronnfeldt and Phil Peers helped set up the victory defeating a Wangaratta team skipped by Phil Davern by six shots to claim an overall 67-62 win.
A replay of last year's grand final between Wodonga and Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort saw Wodonga emerge late with a solid 72-55 victory, winning three of the four rinks.
Duane Crow was well supported by Adam Streltschenko (third), Mark Morgan (second) and Chris Prudden (lead) in the six-shot win over Ian Brimblecombe.
Myrtleford moved into the top three with a hard fought win over Kiewa at home, 86-79.
With two rinks wins apiece, the 10-shot margin by the Saints' skip Lance Symons and his team of Wally Dunstone, Mark Bell and Mikey Clayton over Kiewa's Jude Bartel was pivotal to the overall end result.
Corowa RSL was successful in three of the four rinks in downing Benalla by 18 shots, 95-77, and in doing so, remain on the top of the ladder.
Scott Widdison's strong 17-shot win over Glenn Lockett had a major impact on the clash, although the 10-shot victory by Benalla's John Stevens over Jordan Thornton regained some respect on the scoreboard.
The current leaders on the ladder after round four are Corowa RSL (52), Wodonga (48), Myrtleford (36) and Wangaratta (36).
