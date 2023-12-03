A 'complete performance' by the Brookers sees them chase down Henty

Hamish Mackinlay has described Holbrook's pursuit of Henty as one of the "most complete performances" he's been apart of.
The Swampies won the toss and set the tone with 192 runs following the fall of nine wickets at Henty on Saturday, before the Brookers made 193 in just under 40 overs, dropping five wickets for the afternoon.
"It's the highest run chase I think I've been involved in as a Holbrook senior player, it was a great effort," Mackinlay said.
"It's probably the most complete performance that I've been involved in since I was about 18."
Henty opener Shannon Terlich made 55 runs for the Swampies, while Lewis Bowen opened the bowling for the Brookers and took two wickets, before also opening the batting with a counter attack of 40 runs.
Captain Ben Parker took three wickets, while Hamish Mackinlay was the victors' highest runs scorer with 43.
"It was a great team performance," Mackinlay said.
It marks the Brookers' second win of the season so far, having also defeated Rand in round six.
"I feel like we're definitely playing some better cricket now," Mackinlay said.
"There were a couple of games earlier in the year where we let ourselves down and were playing some ordinary cricket at times, if I'm honest, but coming off the back of a pretty long footy season again, it's taken a few blokes a while to get a bit keener for cricket.
"We're still a young side and we're going to have inconsistent performances occasionally, but I feel like we're getting a lot better."
At 25, Mackinlay is one of the oldest members of the team this season.
Having returned to his home club after a stint with Provincial outfit Albury, Mackinlay has battled an ankle and foot injury sustained during the Hume footy season, which kept him out of finals.
He admits it's taken a toll on his start to the season.
"It's still got a little bit to go (to heal), but as my body feels better and we're playing slightly better cricket, it's pretty enjoyable now," he said.
In other Hume first grade matches, The Rock Yerong Creek got the better of Culcairn, with Todd Hannam posting 63 not out for the victors.
Ladder leaders Walla Walla kept its undefeated streak intact after downing Rand.
Mitch Lauritzen took three wickets, while Jarryd Weeding led the way with the bat to make 45 not out.
The contest between Osborne and Brock-Burrum was abandoned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.