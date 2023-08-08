Hamish Mackinlay has returned to Hume cricket with Holbrook.
After two seasons in the Provincial competition with Albury, the 24-year-old feels the time is right to rejoin his home club.
It's decision with roots in both business and pleasure.
"The reason I'm going back out to Holbrook is because since I've starting working on my own, I'm a lot busier and a lot of my work is on the east and north side of Holbrook," Mackinlay said.
"I never really used to care much for footy but I'm putting more time and effort into my footy now than I ever have.
"So I don't really have the drive to play cricket at the higher standard at the moment.
"In five or 10 years, that might change again, who knows?"
So after coming within touching distance of a Provincial premiership at Billson Park, what is Mackinlay walking back into at Holbrook?
"It's no secret that over the last two years they've had a really young, inexperienced side and they've struggled to get results," he said.
"They've been hammered a few times but they've also lost some pretty close games and I actually think there's a lot of pretty good young cricketers there who just need a couple of older heads around to help them out.
"Ben Parker is probably going to be the on-field captain.
"He's keen to step up and do that and he's got a really good cricket brain but I'll probably be running training and helping out where I can."
No regrets about heading into town though.
"It was a good experience," Mackinlay said.
"I feel very fortunate to have played in a grand final and I've played with some very good players.
"I felt welcome straight away at Albury.
"It does hurt that we lost that grand final but overall I'd say those two years were a pretty good experience and I'm glad I did it."
It's no coincidence that Mackinlay's increased focus on football has been followed by the best performances of his Hume League career.
"Last season there was a game we played against Osborne which was probably a bit of a breakout game for me," he said.
"Even this year, I haven't quite dominated as much as I'd like to but I've been very consistent and I wouldn't say I've played a bad game since that Osborne game last year.
"I just think it's completely mental - and figuring out what to do away from footy.
"When I was younger, I used to be in the gym all the time, probably doing too much extras, and by Saturday I'd be tired.
"I was probably burnt out, mentally and physically, but last year I cut back slightly on my gym work and I tried to tell myself to enjoy the game as much as I can and not take it too seriously.
"That's where the switch has come from."
Mackinlay, who started last season in the reserves, has become an integral member of the Brookers senior side under premiership coach Matt Sharp.
"I've enjoyed it immensely," he said.
"It's hard to put into words how much I've loved the last year-and-a-half.
"I don't want to bang on too much but my first year in senior football, I only played in one win and in my second year, I think I only played in two or three.
"The last couple of years have been really enjoyable.
"We're a really good bunch of mates at Holbrook as well, between both grades, so that makes it really enjoyable playing with your best mates."
In a role reversal from last year, Mackinlay has spent most of 2023 down back with a smattering of outings on a wing.
"I do get shifted and changed around, depending on match-ups and what Sharpy wants from me but I enjoy that challenge," Mackinlay said.
"I can't speak for everyone but for me personally, the feeling of winning the grand final last year was so good that I desperately want to have it again.
"That's what drives me and I know a few other people are in the same boat.
"I find it very easy to get up and go to training and try to get better."
Second-placed Holbrook, six points behind Osborne and 10 clear of CDHBU in third, host Brock-Burrum this weekend before warming up for finals with games against Henty (away) and Culcairn (home).
