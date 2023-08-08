The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hamish Mackinlay returns to Holbrook after two years playing for Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
August 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook will have Hamish Mckinlay back in their side this summer. Picture by Mark Jesser
Holbrook will have Hamish Mckinlay back in their side this summer. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hamish Mackinlay has returned to Hume cricket with Holbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.