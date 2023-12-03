It's eight seasons since he bowled Eagles to a flag, Matt's still got it

Ladder leaders Belvoir ended New City's impressive form with an eight-wicket caning on Saturday.
The Phoenix had claimed their two wins in successive weeks, but after electing to bat at home after mid-morning rain, were rolled for only 68.
No. 5 Nic Petts top-scored with 24, while last week's century maker Pat Harrington was dismissed for four by the wily Matt Jaensch.
The first change seamer grabbed 4-12, while opening bowler Hayatullah Niazi nabbed 3-25.
It was Belvoir's strongest team of the first nine rounds and it showed, Josh Staines posting an unbeaten 29.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders scored a stunning upset over North Albury.
Raiders also scored a cracking win over the perennial power four years ago.
The home team elected to bat first with solid contributions from No. 7 Finn Gray (45), Zac Barrenechea (31) and tailender Jonathan Carson (24 not out) in the total of 155.
Gray and Carson had rescued Raiders after they slumped to 8-111.
Ryan Addison and Cal Langlands had three wickets apiece.
North coach Matt Condon maintained his top form with 65 from 79 deliveries, cracking seven boundaries, and at 5-106, the visitors looked relatively comfortable.
However, Carson claimed 4-22, which included Condon, to complete one of his strongest all-round performances in recent years as North fell for 146.
