The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

It's eight seasons since he bowled Eagles to a flag, Matt's still got it

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 3 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belvoir's Brad Freake shared the new ball and captured 1-20 as New City was dismissed for 68. Picture by Mark Jesser
Belvoir's Brad Freake shared the new ball and captured 1-20 as New City was dismissed for 68. Picture by Mark Jesser

Ladder leaders Belvoir ended New City's impressive form with an eight-wicket caning on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help