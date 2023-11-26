English player hits 153 not out and, incredibly, 108 was in boundaries

New City century maker Pat Harrington maintains improved batting partnerships are behind the club's resurgence.
Harrington led from the front with a stunning 153 not out, combining in a match-winning and unbeaten 178-run stand with coach Daryl Tuffey (37 not out) against Baranduda on Saturday.
"We've started making some partnerships, I feel like we've bowled well this year, but we've just scored more runs as a team in the last few weeks," English recruit Harrington said.
As was the case in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial's other four first grade games - Tallangatta's home game against Belvoir was washed out - the team which won the toss sent the opposition in, given the rain on Friday afternoon.
However, Baranduda raced past its highest score (189) in round six against East Albury, compiling 8-230 from the 50 overs.
No. 6 Aidan Ryan was terrific with 54, until run out by Harrington, while captain Zach Leach (44 from 41 balls), Sebastian McKenna (43) and Nick Bowles (42) all played well.
Sam Bruce captured 3-20 from eight overs.
At 4-53, the Phoenix looked unlikely to win until Harrington produced his own highlights reel.
He faced only 83 deliveries, hammering 12 boundaries and 10 sixes.
New City opened its account the previous week against Wodonga.
Former Kiwi international Tuffey also showed his experience in that game, compiling an unbeaten 35.
