Belvoir strangled East Albury's batting to claim top spot outright in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
Defending 207, home team Belvoir was the underdogs when the visitors moved to 1-77 before a collapse saw them skittled for 138 from 41.1 overs.
"The bounce was a little inconsistent, so we said to our bowlers, 'don't give the stumps away', and we set the right fields and it was very hard to score," Eagles' captain Drew Cameron suggested.
Belvoir opener Kaiden Withers top-scored with 67 from 81 balls, cracking 12 boundaries.
Withers has returned to the team after a nasty finger injury curtailed last summer and he combined in a 70-run stand for the second wicket with Josh Staines (20 runs).
The fact Lachie McMillan batted at No. 7, making an unbeaten 25 not out, highlights the Eagles' depth.
"He could bat three or four in our side or any other side in the comp, so we've got good flexibility," Cameron offered.
"They (Withers and McMillan) are basically like recruits for us."
All-rounder McMillan suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last November.
And Cameron couldn't help but have a light-hearted 'dig' at the likeable McMillan.
"Lachie McMillan will kill me if I don't say his, he was chuffed with his six because he's only a tiny little human, he ran at 'Whitey' (former rep quick Cameron White) and hit him over wide mid-on, he was very happy with his work," Cameron remarked.
The Crows first five bowlers could snare only three victims, with Kris Milosta (2-15) and Gagan Preet Singh (2-39) the only multiple wicket-takers.
The latter and Matt Tom then shared a 41-run opening stand, but veteran quick Matt Jaensch captured both leg before with his trademark stump-to-stump bowling to finish with 3-19 from 10 overs.
South African recruit Nicolas Whitelaw, who surprisingly opened the bowling with spin, returned to claim 3-28 as Tom and captain Miles Hemann-Petersen top-scored with 24 apiece.
The Eagles had few weaknesses, although 30 extras, including 20 wides, was a concern.
Meanwhile, New City registered its first win.
In a battle of the winless teams, Wodonga posted 141 as the visitors chased down the target with four wicket and 3.5 overs left.
Jack Gilbee was superb for the home team, smashing 73 from only 49 balls at No. 5, with 10 boundaries and a six.
New City captain Brian Vittori was excellent with 4-35, while the team's attack also deserves praise after conceding only three extras, with two wides and a leg bye.
Patrick Harrington made 50 from 52 balls but, at 6-110, the match was evenly poised.
However, the experience of coach Daryl Tuffey (35 not out from 106 deliveries) and Vittori (21no) was decisive as Byron Hales nabbed 3-24.
The Phoenix had shown promising signs in recent weeks, posting 204 against finals contenders Tallangatta, but a win will provide a tremendous boost.
