She had to move to escape his violence, but that didn't stop thug

A man who embarked on a campaign of relentless intimidation, violence and destruction that drove his ex-partner from her home will remain behind bars.
Thomas Michael Billing admitted to his string of offences when he fronted Albury Local Court this week, then did not apply for bail.
Billing's guilty pleas covered four charge sequences, for incidents stretching over two months from late August.
He and the victim had been in a relationship for about two years, but this ended in August, 2022, after he had been living in her Logan Road, North Albury, home for six months.
The most recent incident was on October 30, when Billing went to the victim's new home in Feathertop Circuit, Thurgoona.
She had been relocated there from her North Albury home by the NSW Department of Housing because of the ongoing domestic violence inflicted on her by Billing.
Billing, 37, pleaded guilty to intimidation and destroying property over the incident, where he snuck around the house at 2am with a torch.
He went to the laundry entrance, opened the fly-wire screen door and banged loudly on the door.
"What are you doing?" he yelled out to the victim, who had not told him of her new address.
Another woman living in the house got up saw Billing shine the torch into the home, then saw him open a glass sliding door and come inside.
After telling him repeatedly to leave, Billing did just that - though not before he damaged a double-bolted locking mechanism in the door.
But one of the more serious incidents, to which he pleaded guilty from Junee jail to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, happened on September 25.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that Billing arrived at his ex-partner's home about 5.30pm.
She welcomed him inside but they soon began to argue, as Billing expressed his anger over a belief she had "moved on" from him and was speaking to other men.
He demanded she give him her phone so he could proved what he claimed, but she refused as she thought he would damage the device.
The woman put the phone in her bra and crossed her arms, so Billing shoved his hands down her shirt into her bra to try to get the phone.
The woman, 31, kept her arms crossed, thwarting the attempt but not deterring him from continuing to try.
She then realised her two young children were in the room so relaxed her body, which allowed Billing to get the phone.
He called her a "slut" before pocketing the phone and riding away on his bike.
Billing returned about 10 minutes' later, rode past the victim's house and threw the phone on the front lawn, saying words to the effect of: "F--- you, whore."
Police said the victim suffered discomfort to her chest and breasts, with obvious bruising.
The phone was not damaged
Billing also pleaded guilty to intimidation, destroy or damage property and threaten to destroy or damage property over and incident on August 26.
About 8am that day, the victim headed to Melbourne with her two children to visit her mother.
During the trip Billing made repeated phone calls until the woman eventually answered.
"Why are you ignoring me?" he asked.
"I'm busy," she replied, "I'll call you back.
Billing called again 10 minutes later, leaving a voice message in which he said "f---ing answer me now. I just smashed your f---ing TV."
He then threatened to smash everything else in her house in retribution for not answering his calls.
The woman returned home the following day to find he had indeed smashed her $800 television, repeating a pattern, she later told police, of him doing likewise to electronic devices valued at $3700.
On another occasion, he smashed the front glass of her $99 pre-paid mobile telephone phone.
Billing will be sentenced on December 12.
