Astra Falls Creek has been named as the nation's best for the eighth year in a row.
The five-star accommodation has been judged for "its dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences" and "its service and attention to detail".
She said she recognised the effort and passion behind the winning.
"I am incredibly proud," she said.
"The team have worked tirelessly to achieve a remarkable standard in the ski industry, not only in Australia but within the international ski community."
Ms Seaton said the resort offered guests a home away from home, and "our guests are always at the heart of what we do".
Group food and beverage manager Cassandra Schnurr said she was overjoyed to be recognised and that "it's an incredible achievement and a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication and passion for our entire team".
"Our entire team is committed to providing our guests with an exceptional alpine experience," she said.
Astra Falls Creek aims to offer a European contemporary elegance and is nestled in the heart of the Falls Creek village. It has 27 rooms and apartments.
