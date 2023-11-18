The Border Mail
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Astra Falls Creek wins Australia's Best Boutique Ski Lodge for 2023

Sophie Else
Sophie Else
Updated November 18 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 1:30pm
The World Ski Awards is the most prestigious accolade in ski tourism. Winning a World Ski Award is the ultimate achievement in global ski hospitality. Picture supplied.
Astra Falls Creek has been named as the nation's best for the eighth year in a row.

