The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir all-rounder Lachie McMillan dislocates shoulder against St Pat's

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:59am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie McMillan (left) celebrates a Belvoir wicket.

A visit to his doctor and physio today will decide Belvoir all-rounder Lachie McMillan's next month after he dislocated his shoulder against St Patrick's on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.