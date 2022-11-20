A visit to his doctor and physio today will decide Belvoir all-rounder Lachie McMillan's next month after he dislocated his shoulder against St Patrick's on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
"Liam Scammell went to punch a ball down to long on, dived to my right to stop the ball, but missed it and jarred my elbow into the ground, there was a sharp pain straight away and I walked off, I knew my day was done," he offered.
The 22-year-old was unable to bat against the Patties, robbing the Eagles of one of their best players in a game they lost by only 11 runs.
McMillan struck a match-winning half-century against Tallangatta in the first match on November 5 and then was five not when the Eagles crushed New City the following week.
"I hung around for the rest of our bowling innings, then maybe 10 overs into their batting innings, but started to get some pins and needles in my neck, so thought it best I go to hospital," he revealed.
"I got an X-ray, came back to the game, but it still wasn't quite sitting in place, so got it knocked in and there's no fracture, which is good, I'll see the physio and doctor on Tuesday, but I'll definitely be out for a few weeks, it's very sore and tender."
After two successive wins to start, the Eagles suffered two losses over the double header weekend, but co-coach Robbie Mackinlay remains upbeat.
"We've got so many positives, Will McCarty, Gus Sinclair, David Perkins and Jay Barker, it was an opportunity for our lower order to get exposure to pressure and they did a really good job," he suggested after facing St Pat's.
