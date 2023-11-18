Two men die in High Country car crash discovered on Saturday

Two men have died in a car crash discovered in Benambra on Saturday, November 18.
Police said the victims were found some time after the incident.
"It is believed a car rolled down a hill and crashed into a fence on private property on Corryong-Benambra Road at some point overnight or earlier today," police said in a statement on Saturday.
"Two men, who are yet to be formally identified, were located deceased at the scene by a member of the public about 3.30pm."
Officers will continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam or CCTV footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.