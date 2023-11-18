Two men die in High Country car crash discovered on Saturday

The Border Mail
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Two men die in Benambra car crash discovered on Saturday afternoon

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 18 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:31pm
Two men have died in a car crash discovered in Benambra on Saturday, November 18.

