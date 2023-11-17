One lane of the NSW road leading to the recently-opened Towong bridge will be closed for a week.
Resurfacing works on the approach road will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday, November 20, to Friday November 24, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the duration of the works.
"Single lane closures will be in place for road resurfacing work on the NSW side of the bridge, to provide a safer and smoother road for motorists," a Transport for NSW statement read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Traffic control will assist over-sized vehicles through the work area. Drivers will need to contact traffic control on the approach to the work area.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
