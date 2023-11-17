The Border Mail
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Scheduled road works on approach to Towong bridge set to take five days.

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 18 2023 - 10:00am
The new Towong bridge was built over the space of a year and was completed in July 2023. Picture from Transport for NSW
The new Towong bridge was built over the space of a year and was completed in July 2023. Picture from Transport for NSW

One lane of the NSW road leading to the recently-opened Towong bridge will be closed for a week.

