New Murray River bridge at Towong worth $10 million opened

By Anthony Bunn
July 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Preparations unfold for the pouring of more concrete slabs which form part of the new Towong bridge. Picture from Transport for NSW
THE region's first new Murray River bridge, since Albury-Wodonga's freeway span opened in 2007, has been unveiled at Towong near Corryong.

