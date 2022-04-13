news, local-news,

WORK on a new bridge over the Murray River near Corryong will begin next week. The 1938 timber span at Towong will close to traffic from Tuesday as its dismantling and replacement starts. Construction of the fresh 58-metre concrete bridge is forecast to take 18 months, with the project worth $10 million. Its cost is far below the $150 to $200 million it is expected will be needed to erect a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge in years to come. Yarrawonga's federal MP Damian Drum said this week the crossing was now rated No.3 on a NSW government priority list for replacing Murray River spans. Former Moira Shire mayor John Lawless, who has chaired the Green Route Community Group, noted the No.1 and No.2 bridges at Swan Hill and Tooleybuc were low-traffic single-lane routes. IN OTHER NEWS: "The only reason it is No.3 is the other two are one-way bridges and if Yarrawonga has an accident and becomes a one-way bridge then the priority to replace it will be enormous," Mr Lawless said. A 2018 NSW transport report which had Yarrawonga-Mulwala at No.8 stated its daily traffic volume was 9773 vehicles compared to Swan Hill 3051 and Tooleybuc 792. Mr Lawless and Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke and member for Albury Justin Clancy also all noted the needed for a better crossing to accommodate traffic using Mulwala's munitions plant which is integrated with another Thales site at Benalla. "Our sovereign defence capabilities are really important so making sure there's a safe and secure route across the Murray River is important," Mr Clancy said. He met with NSW Roads Minister Sam Farraway earlier this year to discuss a new bridge and stress the need for it. It is expected a NSW-Victorian-federal government funding pact will be needed to finance the link. Cr Bourke said he would "love to see it moved up the scale" of priorities. "It's really important when you look at what's happening at Mulwala with the growth of Thales operations between there and Benalla and grain movements and sand movements," he said.

