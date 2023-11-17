WODONGA'S colonial court house building, which has long been home to various businesses, is up for sale.
The High Street property, close to the Hume Freeway, is slated to be sold at auction on Friday December 15 by First National Real Estate's commercial division.
Selling agent William Bonnici anticipates a purchase price of more than a $1 million, noting another nearby High Street property, which once housed North Eastern Truck Wreckers, sold for $1.025 million in April 2023.
The old brick court house is now rented out to JWP Architects, with a lease arrangement also in place with The Brekkie Box, a food and drink business, housed in a shipping container on the land.
The property is owned by long-time sales professional Mick Randall, who bought it after a partnership with Dutch Media founder Ben Hollands ended.
It was home to Dutch Media for several years from 2014 with a $500,000 renovation occurring during that time and the property being split into two titles.
The section being sold does not include a modern extension at the rear that resulted from the renovation.
Mr Bonnici said initial engagement with the property was reasonably strong.
"We've only been on the market for a week but there has been good interest, both from an investment perspective and an owner-occupier position," Mr Bonnici said.
"From an owner-occupier position it gives you easy access to the freeway and you're in the heart of town without being in the hustle and bustle of High Street.
"There's great car parking and you've got great access to Sumsion Gardens which is a good place to have lunch and congregate."
JWP's lease runs until March 2025 and the rental agreement with The Brekkie Box is in place through to June 2027.
Built for 1325 pounds, the building was Wodonga's court from 1877 to 1920, it superseded an 1859 timber structure on the site that was also used for legal purposes.
Since that time it has been a private home, a restaurant known as the Shank House and real estate agency before its most recent usage.
It was the product of Scottish migrant architect Peter Kerr who designed various public buildings in Victoria, most notably Parliament House in Melbourne.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.