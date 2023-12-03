There's always a bit of friendly rivalry when Mann's worlds collide

When Dederang meets Kiewa, Tristan Mann always knows he is in for a bit of banter.
However, the Kiewa ruckman and Dederang cricket captain got the last laugh on Saturday as the Demons toppled the home side to post the only victory for round eight of the District first grade competition.
After batting first, Dederang set the target at 210, with Kiewa falling short with a total of 186 in reply.
Travelling from Melbourne to aid the side, Tim Farrant starred for the victors with 88 runs and two wickets.
Kiewa's Brent de Vries was impressive with the bat, also reaching a total of 88 for the afternoon.
"I was getting pretty nervous," Mann said.
"When we got him out, we were pretty happy, because he was whacking them everywhere.
"If you had said at the start of the year that we'd play Kiewa twice before Christmas and beat them both times, I'd take it every single time.
"They're a good side and they're going to be there or there abouts come the end of the season."
Bailey Williamson returned for the visitors to make 29 runs, while Josh Bartel and Aaron Morrison both took two wickets for the home side.
Having to go head-to-head with his mates, Mann admitted there's always some friendly rivalry.
"All they have to do is look at me and I just start laughing," Mann joked.
"Playing footy at Kiewa, I know 98 per cent of them and all of their supporters.
"It's what cricket should be all about, playing with and against your mates."
While he admits the question is often asked whether he will be joining Kiewa on the cricket pitch as well, the answer is pretty simple.
"They can try all they want, but it's not happening," Mann laughed.
Dederang currently sits in second place on the ladder after dropping two games, and faces a bye and then a clash with Mount Beauty before the Christmas break.
"When we started the year, I thought if we could only drop one or two games that would be good, so if we can manage to beat Mount Beauty, we're well and truly where we want to be before the break," Mann said.
The clashes between Mount Beauty and Eskdale and Bethang and Yackandandah were abandoned due to the weather, while Barnawartha-Chiltern had the bye this round.
