Cricket watchers escape the sun at country club grateful for support

A day at the cricket is now far more pleasant for supporters of a North East country club.
Kiewa Cricket Club has installed new motorised retractable awnings to its rooms and spectators have already noticed the difference this season.
Chairperson Annie Heffernan said the awnings extended the verandah over a grassed area where it was nice to sit but often was in full sunshine.
"So it allows a lot more people to sit in shade and be more comfortable while watching the cricket and it cools down the facility as well," she said.
"They're retractable, so there's more flexibility there."
Mrs Heffernan said the club was "extremely grateful" for the sponsorship that made the $20,000 project possible.
Saputo Dairy Australia, which contributed $10,000 through its legacy program, WAW and Indigo Shire provided funding.
SDA's Kiewa site manager and head of operations Simon Cauchi said the awning installation marked the 11th project in Australia of the Saputo Legacy Program, which aimed to improve local sport and health facilities.
"The Kiewa Cricket Club is just one kilometre from our Kiewa processing facility, and we are pleased to support the ongoing safety, comfort and social needs of the club's members, players and spectators," he said.
"Delivering this project aligns with our ongoing promise to make meaningful contributions to local communities in the regions where our employees and farmers live and work.
Kiewa Cricket Club will officially open its new clubrooms on Saturday, December 2, with people invited to watch the A grade team take on Dederang and stay for the festivities afterwards. There will be a barbecue tea and drinks at bar prices. RSVP is requested for catering purposes.
