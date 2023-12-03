A stack of top order runs means the wickets played exceptionally well

Top order batters led the way as the Under 19 Male National Championships left Albury-Wodonga on Sunday.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial clubs Tallangatta and Corowa joined district outfits Bethanga, Kiewa and Yackandandah in hosting the country's finest emerging talent.
And Yackandandah Sports Park provided the highlight with Queensland's Tom Campbell posting a century against Western Australia.
Campbell finished with 111 from 100 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes in the total of 9-289 from the 50 overs.
Elsewhere, Victoria Metro opener Harry Dixon struck 86 from 97 deliveries against NSW Metro, which included four sixes, at Bethanga.
South Australia's Kane Halfpenny was outstanding with 92 against Northern Territory at Tallangatta, ACT's Blake Faunce registered 67 against NSW Country at Corowa's Ball Park, while Tasmanian opener Luke Quinlan contributed a quickfire 47 from 45 deliveries against Victoria Country at Kiewa.
The tournament runs until Thursday, December 7.
