He moved interstate, safely stored guns in safe, but didn't organise a NSW licence

A man who stored two firearms in a gun safe in Lavington but failed to get a NSW firearms licence after moving from Canberra has avoided a conviction.
Jack Clement Campbell was placed on a nine-month conditional release order on fronting Albury Local Court.
He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, in relation to a Ruger 22LR rifle and a Howa 1500 22-250 rifle.
A third charge of being an unauthorised person who had failed to surrender a firearm was withdrawn and dismissed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.