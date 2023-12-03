The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

He moved interstate, safely stored guns in safe, but didn't organise a NSW licence

By Albury Court
December 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Clement Campbell
Jack Clement Campbell

A man who stored two firearms in a gun safe in Lavington but failed to get a NSW firearms licence after moving from Canberra has avoided a conviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.