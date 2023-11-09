A man's failure to obtain a NSW gun licence on relocating to the Albury region with two firearms has landed him in court.
Jack Clement Campbell moved from Canberra to Table Top in early 2018, then six months later moved again - this time to Carstens Street in Lavington.
Campbell moved for a second time in early 2023 to Wodonga, but left his firearms in a gun safe at the home of the occupier of the Lavington property.
These were a Ruger 22LR rifle and a Howa 1500 22-250 rifle.
Campbell, 35, briefly appeared before magistrate Melissa Humphreys in Albury Local Court, pleading guilty to two charges of possess an unauthorised firearm and to being an unauthorised person failing to surrender a firearm.
However, he won't be sentenced until November 22, after a defence request for more time in order to obtain subjective material relevant to Campbell's case.
Solicitor Rohan Harrison said the adjournment was needed also so Campbell's application for assistance from NSW Legal Aid could be assessed..
The court heard that Campbell's ACT firearms licence expired in 2021.
NSW Police became aware of the firearms being stored at the Lavington address on June 13 this year.
Albury officers went to the property that same day and the owner gave them permission to access the safe.
They seized the weapons then went to Campbell's home in Poplar Street, Wodonga, about 7pm.
Campbell made full admissions about the firearms and his failure to apply for a licence on moving from Canberra to NSW.
