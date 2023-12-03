DAY TO REMEMBER: Svarc sisters help Lions to 2023 AFLW premiership

Corowa sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc have shared a moment they will never forget after helping Brisbane claim the 2023 AFLW premiership alongside one another.
In a nail-biting grand final showdown at Melbourne's Ikon Park, the Lions dug deep in the final term to overcome North Melbourne by 17 points, 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27).
Midfielder and halfback Cathy finished the game with two disposals and six tackles, while outside midfielder Ruby racked up three disposals in the victory.
However, 32-year-old Cathy spent a chunk of the second half on the sidelines with a suspected knee injury.
The Lions didn't hit the lead until the third quarter and were down by seven points heading into the final term, booting four majors and keeping the Roos scoreless to run away with the game.
It follows what was a heartbreaking end to the 2022 season for the former Corowa-Rutherglen netballers, who fell just short to Melbourne at the final hurdle.
Cathy is now a two-time premiership player, having also taken to the field in the Lions' history-making maiden AFLW flag in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.