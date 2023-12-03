The Border Mailsport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

DAY TO REMEMBER: Svarc sisters help Lions to 2023 AFLW premiership

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 3 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc helped Brisbane to the club's second AFLW premiership on Sunday. Pictures by AAP
Corowa sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc helped Brisbane to the club's second AFLW premiership on Sunday. Pictures by AAP

Corowa sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc have shared a moment they will never forget after helping Brisbane claim the 2023 AFLW premiership alongside one another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.