The Border Mailsport
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'It's like a whole new world': Raider duo embracing opportunity with Sharks

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
December 5 2023 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Raiders' footballers Taylah Power and Skye Burgess are making the move north to join the Southport Sharks in the QAFLW. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former Raiders' footballers Taylah Power and Skye Burgess are making the move north to join the Southport Sharks in the QAFLW. Picture by Mark Jesser

Former Raiders Skye Burgess and Taylah Power are ready to start the next chapter in their football careers with Southport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help