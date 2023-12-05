'It's like a whole new world': Raider duo embracing opportunity with Sharks

Former Raiders Skye Burgess and Taylah Power are ready to start the next chapter in their football careers with Southport.
The pair are set to relocate to the Gold Coast in the new year, where they will join the Sharks for the upcoming QAFLW season.
Former Raiders Female Football Club president Burgess said after five seasons in the North East women's competition, she was ready for a new challenge.
"It all just happened really organically," Burgess said.
"I put myself out there and contacted Southport and was very fortunate that they were quite keen to have me on board.
"Taylah's one of our best players and I'm quite passionate that she should go further and probably hasn't quite got the opportunities that she should have locally.
"I gave her a call, she contacted them, and they were super keen to have her on board as well.
"She's probably still a chance to get drafted, which is my hope for her.
"She's an outstanding player and person and hopefully we're putting her in the situation to give her the best chance possible."
At just 19, Power is hoping to make the most of every opportunity that comes her way.
"The end goal would be to play AFLW," she said.
"I just feel like this is really what I need, it's the perfect time and I can't wait.
"Skye's become one of my really good friends through Raiders, and playing in the forward line, we know how we play together and as individuals as well.
"Having her to move with is really special.
"She's definitely someone I can look up to."
At 31, Burgess admits she's remaining realistic about her AFLW prospects, while also contending with a hip injury.
"At 31, I probably only have a few golden years left, so I want to play the best standard I can while I can," she said.
"I've been visiting the facilities and training with them (Southport) for the last week, and I'm honestly just in awe of the facilities, coaching staff and everything they have available.
"It's like a whole new world."
Power started her career as a junior with Alpine Lions, before joining United and later Raiders.
The pair have played in Raiders' last two grand finals losses to Lavington, but depart the club with fond memories.
"It's been a real privilege to be a part of that phase at the club," Burgess said.
"I think I'll always look back fondly, and I'll probably be back sooner or later.
"It's kind of goodbye for now, not just goodbye."
