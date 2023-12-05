HotHouse turns to theatre lovers to help drive touring works and a musical

THE Border's professional theatre company HotHouse is seeking community help to develop a new Australian musical and tour a homegrown smash-hit.
The company launched a fundraising drive, Stage Your Support - Your Donation Doubled, to raise $18,000 by May 31, 2024.
It will support the commissioning of a new Australian musical and develop touring opportunities for HotHouse's 2022 smash-hit, All The Shining Lights.
Creative Australia is supporting HotHouse Theatre through the Plus1 program, matching every dollar raised up to the goal of $18,000.
HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway said there were financial hurdles to developing new works.
"Box office revenue consistently falls short of covering the substantial production costs, presenting a challenge to sustaining our commitment to fostering the growth of regionally-based artists," she said.
HotHouse Theatre is seeking about 200 smaller donations, about $50 each, and 30 larger donations, about $250 each.
"We are thrilled to be a recipient of Creative Australia's Plus1 program because it essentially means that if someone was to donate $50, their donation will be doubled so they are actually gifting $100," Ms Conway said.
Donor generosity will be showcased on a special screen in the Butter Factory Theatre foyer and on the website.
"Supporters play a crucial role in helping us bring regional stories to national stages and contribute to the longevity of exceptional theatre on both local and national platforms," Ms Conway said.
Beyond funding the upcoming commissions and productions, Ms Conway said HotHouse Theatre aimed to build a more extensive and robust community of supporters.
"Creating new work and taking it on tour isn't just about theatre - it's about giving our Border artists the opportunities they need, keeping them right where they belong instead of seeing them move to the big cities," she said.
With a celebrated history of commissioning, producing and presenting contemporary Australian art, HotHouse Theatre has been a critical developer of distinctive works.
Through responsive artist development programs and the annual subscription season, HotHouse Theatre invests in regional professional practice and supports artists nationally.
To contribute to Stage Your Support - Your Donation Doubled, visit hothousetheatre.com.au.
