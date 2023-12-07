The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

TUG OF WAR: Contracted Coolamon star expresses desire to be a Panther

MM
Brent Godde
By Matt Malone, and Brent Godde
December 7 2023 - 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contracted Coolamon best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff has been training with Lavington. Picture by Les Smith
Contracted Coolamon best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff has been training with Lavington. Picture by Les Smith

Lavington is set for a tug of war to secure the services of contracted Coolamon star Tim Oosterhoff for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.