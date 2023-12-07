TUG OF WAR: Contracted Coolamon star expresses desire to be a Panther

Lavington is set for a tug of war to secure the services of contracted Coolamon star Tim Oosterhoff for next season.
Oosterhoof has recently been spotted training at Lavington Sports Ground with the Panthers who are yet to formally announce any recruits over the off-season.
The versatile big man joined Coolamon this season with a big reputation after crossing from AFL Hunter Central Coast.
Oosterhoff lived up to the hype in his first season in the Riverina league with 58 goals from 17 matches and was named at full-forward in the Team of the Year.
He also is highly regarded as a ruckman.
Oosterhoof recently relocated to the Border for employment reasons and informed Coolamon officials of his desire to be a Panther next season despite re-signing with the Riverina club in July.
He sent tongues wagging in Riverina league circles after Lavington posted a video of pre-season training on Instagram last week with Oosterhoff filmed taking part.
Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon confirmed the club was aware that Oosterhoff is training at Lavington.
"Yes I am," McMahon told The Daily Advertiser
"Lavington called us to tell us he was training there."
It is believed Coolamon have stood firm on their position that he is a required player at the club.
The Hoppers are believed to be fuming after going above and beyond for their prized recruit since his arrival from AFL Hunter Central Coast earlier this year.
Quizzed as to whether he expects him to be part of his Coolamon line-up next year, McMahon has left the door open for the man affectionately known as 'The Rooster'.
"I'm interested in having blokes at the footy club who are team-first players in 2024 and if that happens to be Rooster, that would be fantastic," McMahon said.
A tight-lipped McMahon did however express his disappointment in Lavington's approach of a contracted player.
"Absolutely. For a community football club to not respect the contract process is pretty disappointing," he said.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider and football manager Graham Hart did not return The Daily Advertiser's calls this week, nor did Oosterhoff.
The Panthers finished seventh this season with a 6-10 record after poor conversion in front of goal proved costly in regards to their finals aspirations.
Star veterans Luke Garland (Jindera) and Myles Aalbers (Osborne) are also confirmed departures.
