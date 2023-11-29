The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Just imagine what Ewan will do with a couple of senior years in the midfield

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 29 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Ewan Mackinlay in full flight was one of the great sights in the Ovens and Murray.
Lavington's Ewan Mackinlay in full flight was one of the great sights in the Ovens and Murray.

North Adelaide-bound Ewan Mackinlay has made the startling admission he was learning his midfield craft at senior level on the run this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.