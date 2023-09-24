The Border Mailsport
Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock named best player in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 25 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
The highs and lows of a riveting O and M season is reflected at the final siren in the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire
The highs and lows of a riveting O and M season is reflected at the final siren in the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams sends his team on the attack in the grand final win over Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams sends his team on the attack in the grand final win over Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Ovens and Murray finished a cracking season with one of the great grand finals on Sunday. The Border Mail's Andrew Moir reveals the league's top 25 players, based purely on form. All statistics are prior to the grand final.

