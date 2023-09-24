It could easily have gone to any of the top three, but the Pies' midfielder just pipped team-mate Callum Moore and Wodonga's Angus Baker. There's no such thing as a mistake-free player, but he's as close as you can get at this level. Was second in disposals (519), first in tackles (105), third in inside 50s (89), fourth in score involvements (154), second in clearances (138) and first in contested possessions (248). After the preliminary final loss to Albury, Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles called him the best player in the league, by some distance.