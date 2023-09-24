The Ovens and Murray finished a cracking season with one of the great grand finals on Sunday. The Border Mail's Andrew Moir reveals the league's top 25 players, based purely on form. All statistics are prior to the grand final.
DANIEL SHARROCK (WANGARATTA)
It could easily have gone to any of the top three, but the Pies' midfielder just pipped team-mate Callum Moore and Wodonga's Angus Baker. There's no such thing as a mistake-free player, but he's as close as you can get at this level. Was second in disposals (519), first in tackles (105), third in inside 50s (89), fourth in score involvements (154), second in clearances (138) and first in contested possessions (248). After the preliminary final loss to Albury, Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles called him the best player in the league, by some distance.
CALLUM MOORE (WANGARATTA)
Finished runner-up in the Morris Medal. Bolted in the Doug Strang Medal (81 goals for the season, including finals). In a cracking round 11 clash against Wodonga, the 193cm forward kicked seven goals in a 13-point win. Simply, a mobile match-winner.
ANGUS BAKER (WODONGA)
Finished third in last year's Morris Medal, but had a much better season. Spent more time in the midfield and forward and was more dangerous. Finished top 10 in a number of categories, including inside 50s (second with 92), but it's his fitness which stands him apart. In the first semi against Wangaratta, pacy Pies' youngster Joe Berry was racing into attack, but Baker sprinted across and dived full length to stymie his kick. The key now is whether he's prepared to travel from Canberra for a third season.
WILLIE WHEELER (YARRAWONGA)
A clearance king. Was third with 123 and first for inside 50s with 101. Also finished top five for contested possessions. Similar to Sharrock in that he doesn't run 40m and kick 50m goals, but just so effective and rarely wastes a disposal.
TIM BROOMHEAD (NORTH ALBURY)
The Hoppers went from one win last year to seven and much is due to the former Collingwood player. In round 15 against Lavington, his class was the difference, along with the late goal and mark to Josh Minogue. In the final round against Wangaratta Rovers, he kicked the ball 60m and Jackson Weidemann didn't move. Class.
RILEY BICE (ALBURY)
There's not that many match-winners in the league, but he's one of the best. When the Tigers suddenly trailed Wangaratta by 16 points in the second quarter of the qualifying final, he hit the 'go' button, and within minutes they led and never trailed again. Top 10 in possessions, which is a terrific achievement considering he played at half-forward.
SAM MURRAY (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
Won the disposals by 90 (609 to Sharrock's 519) and is the most influential player to one particular club. Does turn the ball over at times but, when you're touching it 35 times a game, you're entitled to the odd mistake.
ISAAC MULLER (ALBURY)
Is clearly the best ruckman. Led the clearances (141) in a category dominated by on-ballers like Sharrock and Wheeler. Was also second in contested possessions (239). Was such a colossus in the grand final, could have won the Did Simpson Medal, despite playing in the losing team.
CAM ELLIS-YOLMEN (WODONGA RAIDERS)
Missed five games through injury, but when he played, Raiders were a 5-6-goal better side. In their first win of the season against Myrtleford in round nine, he had 40 touches and 24 contested possessions, which must be close to a league record.
ELLIOTT POWELL (ALBURY)
Claimed the Morris Medal, but had an ankle injury later in the season which curtailed his influence, while by his own admission was struggling to enjoy the game for a short period during the year, which also impacted his output. But that ability to burst away from stoppages guaranteed a top 10 placing.
CAM WILSON (YARRAWONGA)
A two-time best and fairest at Corowa-Rutherglen, he improved enormously this season. The Pigeons had the luxury of playing him at half-forward as much as in the middle. Was seventh for score involvements (140), but was also seventh for tackles (80).
ALEX MARKLEW (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
His best season. Finished third in the Doug Strang Medal (53 goals), which is a terrific achievement for a player who works himself to a standstill, taking marks and creating opportunities away from goal.
JAKE GAYNOR (ALBURY)
Had to be included on his form over the final two months. Up until round 10, averaged 20 disposals. From round 14, averaged 25 and a goal. He destroyed Wangaratta in the qualifying final and was again the Tigers' best in the grand final qualifier loss against Yarrawonga.
NICK FOTHERGILL (YARRAWONGA)
Finished fourth in the Doug Strang Medal (35). As accurate as any goalkicker, he kicked two in three minutes in the second quarter of the grand final, including a 40m set shot just 12m from the boundary.
JOSH MATHEY (WODONGA)
Fourth in the Morris Medal (16 votes) and featured in a host of categories, including disposals (third on 483) and clearances (fourth on 119).
MICHAEL BORDIGNON (WANGARATTA)
Strong chance to finish behind Daniel Sharrock and Callum Moore in the best and fairest. Superb closing speed as a defender. In the preliminary final, Riley Bice looked certain to take marks leading to the ball, but Bordignon swooped to get a fist and spoil.
LUCAS CONLAN (ALBURY)
Rivalled Bordignon for the best defender. Rarely beaten in a one-on-one contest.
LEIGH WILLIAMS (YARRAWONGA)
Didn't have the standout season of last year where he won the Doug Strang Medal for goalkicking, but still topped the contested marks with 54 and finished runner-up in the Strang Medal (58).
JOSH MINOGUE (NORTH ALBURY)
Plays a similar game to Marklew in that he works himself up and down the ground. Took a Leo Barry-type mark in the final seconds against Lavington when he dropped back in defence in a five-point win. Was fifth in Doug Strang Medal (33).
ADAM JORGENSEN (WODONGA)
Underrated outside the Bulldogs, but they couldn't rate him more highly. Was sixth (83) for tackles and 10th for inside 50s (78).
EWAN MACKINLAY (LAVINGTON)
There's some quick players who can bust away from traffic - a la Powell, Bice and Gaynor - but loses nothing to them. Looks capable of playing a higher level with that zip.
RYAN BRUCE (YARRAWONGA)
If you're one of the top five players in that star-studded Pigeons' team this season, you've had a cracking time. Kicked a vital goal in the grand final.
MATT WILSON (WODONGA)
Deserves a place on his form in the run home. Tried everything in his power to lift the Bulldogs across the line in first semi loss to Wangaratta, kicking goals when team-mates were missing.
LIAM MCVEIGH (WANGARATTA)
A strong unfashionable player, but simply demanded inclusion with his consistency.
SHAUN DRISCOLL (LAVINGTON)
A breakout season and often had to play 'tall', due to a lack of key forwards.
