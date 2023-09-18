The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury's Elliott Powell wins the Ovens and Murray league's Morris Medal

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:20pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Elliott Powell claimed the Morris Medal on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Elliott Powell claimed the Morris Medal on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

A three-year stint in the bush played a major role in Albury's Elliott Powell claiming the Morris Medal last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.