Albury through to grand final against Yarrawong after toppling Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 17 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:05pm
Albury's Jake Gaynor is caught by Wangaratta's Braeden Marjanovic during yesterday's preliminary final. Gaynor was outstanding in the 41-point win. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Jake Gaynor is caught by Wangaratta's Braeden Marjanovic during yesterday's preliminary final. Gaynor was outstanding in the 41-point win. Picture by James Wiltshire

The grand final has gone back to the future after Albury sealed its berth against Yarrawonga with a 41-point win over Wangaratta in yesterday's preliminary final.

