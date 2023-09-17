The grand final has gone back to the future after Albury sealed its berth against Yarrawonga with a 41-point win over Wangaratta in yesterday's preliminary final.
It ends a 'mini' five-year grand final drought for Albury after it fell out in straight sets during the 2019 and 2022 finals campaigns, while 2020 and 2021 were abandoned without grand finals, due to COVID.
"It's massive, we haven't made a grand final since 2018, to get back there, it means so much to our supporters and volunteers and we just want to perform for them," electric midfielder Jake Gaynor offered.
Albury won seven of the 10 premierships from 2009.
The Tigers and Yarrawonga met in a record six straight deciders from 2009-2014, with the last the best as a Brendan Fevola-inspired six-goal effort for Yarrawonga fell just short in a seven-point thriller.
"It's an awesome opportunity, it's been a hard fought couple of weeks, we probably did it the hard way, not what we ideally wanted, but it's a good run into 'Yarra'," superb small forward Rhys King suggested.
Yarrawonga defeated the Tigers in the grand final qualifier by 17 points.
The Pigeons were inaccurate in kicking 7.14 (56), but the Tigers landed a paltry 4.15 (39).
The preliminary final win kicks off a bumper week for the league, hosting the Morris Medal-Toni Wilson Medal presentation tonight.
More than 270 will attend, with Wodonga midfielder Angus Baker a slight favourite for the Morris Medal.
A survey of the O and M coaches saw North Albury mentor Tim Broomhead, Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond and Wodonga's Jordan Taylor tip Baker, while Wangaratta Rovers' mentor Sam Murray felt 2021 winner Callum Moore will push Baker into second.
Albury co-coach Shaun Daly and Lavington mentor Adam Schneider believe their own players in Elliott Powell and Shaun Driscoll respectively will win.
Murray, Yarrawonga duo Willie Wheeler and Cam Wilson, Wangaratta on-baller Daniel Sharrock and Albury's Isaac Muller are also expected to feature, while Broomhead should poll well, but is ineligible from a suspension.
The grand final starts at 2.30pm at Lavington Sportsground next Sunday, with an early forecast of sunny and 23 degrees.
