COACH OF THE YEAR: Halton's netball recognition 'incredibly well deserved'

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 8 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:06pm
Noel Halton has been recognised as Coach of the Year at Netball Victoria's 2023 Community Awards.
Noel Halton has described feeling overwhelmingly grateful and humbled after being crowned Netball Victoria's Coach of the Year.

