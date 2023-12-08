COACH OF THE YEAR: Halton's netball recognition 'incredibly well deserved'

Noel Halton has described feeling overwhelmingly grateful and humbled after being crowned Netball Victoria's Coach of the Year.
Halton took out the honour from a field of four finalists during Netball Victoria's virtual Community Awards ceremony on Thursday night.
"I'm really grateful to have been acknowledged by my peers," Halton said.
"In saying that, I have to pinch myself as well because there's so many other worthy recipients out there that didn't get nominated.
"In a way, this award is on behalf of all coaches out there, especially in the all abilities field.
"Hopefully this provides a bit of exposure to netball in general across the board and encourages others to get involved with coaching, but more so in the all abilities sector.
"I'd just say for anyone to give it a go. I did, I went in blind, and as soon as I started coaching in the all abilities area, it changed my life.
"It's really good to have representation from our region and it just goes to show that netball in our area is alive and well and that people are still enthusiastic about it."
After Halton remained as one of the only netball coaches at the Roos this season, Ovens and Murray League director Tamara Mathews praised him for his dedication and passion for the game.
"It's incredibly well deserved," Mathews said.
"He's so passionate about netball and about learning and continuing his own netball development.
"To have the strength and passion to be able to stand behind Corowa-Rutherglen, in what was such a trying year for the club, many other coaches wouldn't have put their hand up, but I think it was great that he did."
On top of his commitments to the Ovens and Murray and Victorian Marie Little Shield team, Halton also spent time assisting the Corowa and District Netball Association, North East Talent Academy and Victorian Netball League side North East Blaze this season.
He spent countless hours travelling to Melbourne to fulfil his duties.
"I think one of Noel's strengths is that he's always wanting to learn and get better," Mathews said.
"He's really been able to surround himself during his coaching career with some wonderful coaches and has been willing and waiting to learn from them, and I think that's such a credit to him."
Noel admits he's taken every opportunity to further his skills since starting his netball coaching career over a decade ago and credits Fiona Boyer and Georgie Bruce as some of his mentors along the way.
"You always learn something from someone, it doesn't matter whether it's a coach, leader or player, there's always someone out there with something to offer," he said.
"I'm always open to different ideas, because as soon as you stop trying to learn, it's the day you may as well give up.
Halton thanked the netball community for their support.
"It's been overwhelming," he said.
