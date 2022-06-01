Former Wangaratta Rovers' coach Noel Halton has been selected to assist Netball Victoria's Marie Little Shield team this season.
The annual event, which sees netballers over the age of 16 with an intellectual disability represent their state, will be held in Sydney in October following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.
While it's the first time Halton has been appointed in the role, he admitted it's something he's been striving towards.
"It all started around 2016 when I helped run an eight-week program for the Belvoir Special School for their netball," Halton said.
"It was one of the most rewarding coaching jobs I've ever had.
"Just to see those kids at Belvoir and the way they developed and their passion and eagerness to play and get better at netball just blew me away.
"That motivated me to try and go a bit further with it with the Marie Little Shield."
The Victorian squad is open to both regional and metropolitan players for the three-day carnival and will see Halton as assistant coach to head coach Naomi Linossier.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Halton said.
The last time the shield was played in 2019 Victoria was narrowly beaten by South Australia in the final.
