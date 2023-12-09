"Showstopper, beautiful" CBD property sells with price tag above $1 million

A "showstopper" of a property dragged in a crowd of about 100 for an auction in Albury on Saturday, December 4, that secured a winning bid of $1.24 million.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Guinea Street house boasted a contemporary design.
"It's a beautiful property," he said.
"The vendors and buyers were lovely, so that's always nice."
Mr Stean said two people fought it out with online interest as well.
"It's been a well-received property, and it's always expected to draw big crowds in when it's that beautiful."
Other features included oak floorboards throughout the property with 3-metre-high ceilings, a double-sided open fireplace and ample space.
Mr Stean said it was a property close to the CBD and restaurants, "anyone would be happy to own it".
The property was one of several auctions that took place on the Border on the weekend.
Mr Stean said the demand for properties on the Border was apparent.
"The population is the highest it's ever been. It's a late spring, but we always have a few properties up for sale each weekend," he said.
