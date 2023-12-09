The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

"Showstopper, beautiful" CBD property sells with price tag above $1 million

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 9 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The simple modern home sets new standards in design and construction, Picture by Captured Space.
The simple modern home sets new standards in design and construction, Picture by Captured Space.

A "showstopper" of a property dragged in a crowd of about 100 for an auction in Albury on Saturday, December 4, that secured a winning bid of $1.24 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.