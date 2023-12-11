Border dancer ranked in top four at elite national dance competition

A BORDER ballroom dancer and her partner ranked fourth in an elite national competition at the weekend.
Paula Thompson and Cameron May competed in the adult open new vogue category at the Australian DanceSport Championship in Melbourne on Sunday, December 10.
Having only trained together for 12 weeks, Albury-based Thompson and Sydney-based May were thrilled with the result.
"If you finish in the top six you're always going to be stoked," Thompson said.
"We came together for the first time 12 weeks ago so we're thrilled; to be training for only 12 weeks and live six hours apart too.
"It was only our second competition together. We only did a smaller competition before the Australian championship."
Having started ballroom dancing on the Border two decades ago, Thompson joined Border Danceworks for lessons.
Later she started competitions.
Thompson and May will take a break from competitions over Christmas/New Year before resuming training in early to mid-January.
They plan to compete in Queensland, Adelaide, New Zealand and Tasmania in 2024.
Both Thompson and May competed in the Australian DanceSport Championship last year with different dance partners; Thompson with her Wagga partner Daniel Arnold.
It is the highest level contested in the amateur events.
