Only one councillor opposes Albury's Australia Day changes

By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 9:25pm
Australia Day at Noreuil Park will not feature awards or citizenship events in January after Albury Council reaffirmed its commitment to shift them away from the day that marks the arrival of British convicts in Sydney.
ALBURY Council will not restore its awards and a citizenship ceremony to Australia Day, with some councillors slamming a petition which sought a switch back.

