The Border Mail
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

MP starts petition to get Australia Day changes reversed

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 28 2023 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley participates in the 2023 Australia Day citizenship ceremony at Albury's Noreuil Park with the Aboriginal, Australian and Torres Strait Islander flags in the foreground. Picture by James Wiltshire
Farrer MP Sussan Ley participates in the 2023 Australia Day citizenship ceremony at Albury's Noreuil Park with the Aboriginal, Australian and Torres Strait Islander flags in the foreground. Picture by James Wiltshire

FEDERAL MP Sussan Ley is launching a petition calling on Albury Council to reverse its decision to no longer stage formal events on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.