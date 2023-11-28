MP starts petition to get Australia Day changes reversed

FEDERAL MP Sussan Ley is launching a petition calling on Albury Council to reverse its decision to no longer stage formal events on Australia Day.
The member for Farrer is upset at the shifting of community awards and citizenship ceremonies away from January 26, a move made by council chief executive Frank Zaknich without public consultation or open debate at a council meeting.
"Our community will not accept a watering down of Australia Day by stealth," Ms Ley said.
"It's one of the most important dates on our calendar and it belongs on January 26."
Ms Ley's petition will go live on her website from Wednesday November 29 and also be available to sign at her Albury office.
It calls on the council "to immediately reverse its decision to move the dates for the 2024 Albury community and citizenship awards away from Australia Day (January 26)".
It also demands both events be held on January 26 and calls on the city to "show the pride and respect to Australia Day that is to be expected of an important regional council".
The final point reads that the council "fully consult with local residents on any proposals relating to Australia Day, so that the community's strong view that Australia Day belongs on January 26 can properly be reflected in decisions made by the council".
It is hoped the petition can be presented to the next council meeting on December 11 for discussion.
Mr Zaknich defended his action, saying it was an operational decision and that's why he did not believe the matter should have gone before a council meeting.
He said there were fewer people at Noreuil Park for the events and the Indigenous community finds it "quite challenging" that the council stages such events on Australia Day.
"We've seen these numbers declining and participation rates also," Mr Zaknich said.
"People are off doing other things on the national holiday, coming to civic events, at this point in time at least, is not of supreme interest to people."
Albury mayor Kylie King described the changes as a trial.
"We welcome feedback and we're happy to reverse it if there is overwhelming sentiment one way or another," Cr King said.
She said it was Mr Zaknich's decision not to bring the matter to a council meeting, with councillors informed of the changes through briefings and they were "generally quite supportive of that approach".
Cr King likened the process around the Australia Day changes to the Aurora light display.
"Sometimes you trial events....to take feedback, our Aurora light festival at the botanic gardens....is an example of trialling an event, seeking feedback, 'do you want it back next year?', is it going to work in the middle of winter," she said.
"It's an example of trialling something, seeing what you think, taking that feedback on board; also being mindful that it (Australia Day) hasn't always been as inclusive for everyone, so here is one idea for how we can make it more inclusive while still retaining the elements that our community love about Australia Day down at Noreuil Park.
"We're continuing some of the activities that people enjoy on Australia Day itself."
Albury's St Matthew's Church minister Father Peter MacLeod-Miller labelled Mr Zaknich's decision a "captain's call" that showed "flagrant disregard for his limited mandate, the reputation of our elected representatives and scandalous contempt for ratepayers".
"In an action curiously more reminiscent of the Emperor Napoleon crowning himself than an accountable officer in local government the announcement to move civic events from Australia Day is an act of indulgent social and civic vandalism," Mr MacLeod-Miller said.
He cited the rejection of an Indigenous Voice to parliament at October's referendum as reflective of Australians' commitment to equality and "democracy presupposes consultation before executive action".
Mr Zaknich did not respond directly to Father MacLeod-Miller's criticism but noted the city's Indigenous community "was still healing, really, after the whole referendum process" and switching events was about providing respect.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he would encourage the council to discuss the matter and claimed "we have a federal government intent on removing Australia Day by stealth".
"Personally I have felt that Albury City's Australia Day event of recent years has been deeply impactful, the coming together in a spirit of respect and inclusion on the banks of the Murray, from First Australians to new Australians," Mr Clancy said.
The Border Mail has sought comment from Indigenous citizens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.