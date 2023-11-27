No public consultation as Albury makes big changes to Australia Day events

ALBURY Council will not be presenting community awards or conducting citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day in 2024.
Switching of those events to dates other than January 26 was announced with little fanfare in a council newsletter by the city's chief executive Frank Zaknich earlier this month.
As part of an item referencing Albury Council's reconciliation action plan, Mr Zaknich stresses the need for respect for the city's Indigenous community, which he states should extend to events.
"This includes our Australia Day activities, which in the past have included civic events such as the Albury Awards and Australian citizenship ceremony, although these have seen reduced participation over recent years and have been held on a very challenging day for our Aboriginal community," Mr Zaknich wrote.
"Therefore, a few changes are proposed for this year's activities."
Community awards have been slated for January 19, a week before Australia Day, and the city's first citizenship ceremony for the year will be January 29.
"The Australian government is now allowing improved flexibility with timing of these events, where the first ceremony can be held three days either side of Australia Day to support increased access and participation," Mr Zaknich stated.
Noreuil Park, the home of Albury's Australia Day formalities in recent times, will have family activities between 10am and 2pm on January 26.
The shake-up of Australia Day events has occurred without public consultation or a discussion or vote by councillors.
Mr Zaknich stated that views would be obtained following the new format unfolding.
"We'll come back to you after this revised week of activities for your feedback on the new approach," he wrote.
"Consultation will involve the broader community and targeted community groups, including our Aboriginal community, through a variety of means such as meetings, pop-ups, surveys, workshops, yarning circles and online surveys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.