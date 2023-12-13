Woman had bellyful of whisky, but drink-driving 'didn't cause fatal crash'

A Howlong woman involved in a fatal crash where another driver failed to give way was later found to have a high-range blood alcohol reading.
Albury Local Court has been told that Ann Bugden in no way contributed to the collision in which Howlong man Caleb Lucas, 20, suffered critical injuries.
But the impact on her had been considerable, with the 60-year-old seeking out both trauma counselling and assistance for her issues with alcohol.
Mr Lucas was flown to hospital in Canberra in the aftermath of the crash, but later died of his injuries.
While she had not had a drink-driving matter on her record since the 1980s, there was an incident from a couple of years ago where Bugden was caught driving while in possession of an open can of alcohol, magistrate Tony Murray said.
A blood sample taken from Bugden after the crash was analysed, with a report concluding that her blood alcohol content was most likely no lower than 0.151 and no higher than 0.196.
Magistrate Tony Murray said he would sentence Bugden, who pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, on that lower reading.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said his client was "under the influence" but the crash was not caused by her driving, as Mr Lucas had failed to give way in his utility.
"She had a number of Canadian Club (whiskys) in the afternoon," Mr Moody said.
"She made the foolish decision to (get in her car) to go get some food."
Mr Murray then pointed out how no charges related to the crash were before him.
"Unfortunately it's a very tragic outcome," he said about the death of Mr Lucas, who the court heard had also been drink-driving.
Mr Murray said there were no other aggravating factors such as erratic or aggressive driving attached to Bugden's offending.
When she got to the intersection of Hume Street, a white Ford utility driven by Mr Lucas failed to give way and the vehicles collided.
A police breath-test of Bugden at the scene produced a positive result.
"Due to injuries sustained in the collision, the accused was conveyed to Albury hospital where a blood sample was obtained," police said.
"Ann Bugden was under the influence of alcohol to the extent that her driving ability was significantly impaired at the time of the collision."
Mr Murray said it was "very much to her credit" that Bugden had sought assistance for her alcohol addiction.
Bugden was disqualified from driving for seven months and convicted and fined $1400.
