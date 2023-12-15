The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No clear verdict as historic court building put under hammer

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent Will Bonnici is looking for buyers for Wodonga's colonial court house after it failed to sell at auction. Picture by Mark Jesser
Real estate agent Will Bonnici is looking for buyers for Wodonga's colonial court house after it failed to sell at auction. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga's former court house building has failed to sell at auction with no bids from would-be purchasers received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.