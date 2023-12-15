No clear verdict as historic court building put under hammer

Wodonga's former court house building has failed to sell at auction with no bids from would-be purchasers received.
The only offer made came in the form of a vendor bid of $950,000 when First National Real Estate's commercial division conducted the auction on Friday, December 15.
Auctioneer William Bonnici was left to address an audience largely made up of estate agency staff with strong interest failing to materialise.
He appealed to would-be buyers, watching a stream of the sale as well as those on-site, by suggesting the property could be a Christmas gift.
"Imagine putting a bow on this and giving it to the significant other," Mr Bonnici said.
However, proceedings were over in around 10 minutes, with Mr Bonnici reflecting on the outcome to The Border Mail.
"It's disappointing, after the amount of interest and contracts that have been sent out, to have to pass the property in and disappointing for the vendor as well," he said.
The historic building at the north end of High Street, near the Hume Freeway, is leased to JWP Architects with food vendor The Brekkie Box, which is housed in a shipping container on the land, also letting space.
The property is owned by Mick and Karen Randall with the former having been involved in Dutch Media which previously operated from the site.
The building was Wodonga's court from 1877 to 1920 and has since been used for various enterprises.
Mr Bonnici, who had flagged that the property would sell for $1 million, said he was confident it would sell early next year.
