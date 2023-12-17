The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Life lived to the fullest': Sports-loving schoolgirl, Labor MP farewelled

By Tess Ikonomou
December 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peta Murphy speaks during question time at Parliament House in Canberra during February 2023. The Labor MP died on December 4 after a long battle with breast cancer and was farewelled during a service at the MCG on December 15. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Peta Murphy speaks during question time at Parliament House in Canberra during February 2023. The Labor MP died on December 4 after a long battle with breast cancer and was farewelled during a service at the MCG on December 15. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The late Labor MP and former Riverina schoolgirl Peta Murphy has been remembered as inspiring and filled with love as she was farewelled in a touching service at the MCG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.