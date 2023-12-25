Christmas Day rain brings power outages, SES warnings and indoor celebrations

Heavy rain sent Christmas Day gatherings indoors across the Border and North East on Monday, December 25.
After two millimetres of rain fell overnight in Albury-Wodonga, the Albury Airport weather station recorded nearly 13 millimetres between 9am and 2.30pm, with rain still falling.
A morning power outage affected 110 AusNet customers in Laceby, Oxley and Wangaratta.
Other outages have been reported at Yackandandah (21 customers), Bundalong, Norong, Boorhaman North, Brimin (57) and Baddaginnie (36).
A Victorian State Emergency Service spokeswoman said the Hume region, which included the North East, had received 179 requests for assistance since 5pm Christmas Eve.
Of those, 44 were in the Shepparton area, 14 in Kialla, nine in Cobram and eight in Wangaratta.
Fallen trees on roads accounted for 106 requests, 50 related to building damage and 12 for general flooding.
"All of our SES volunteers have given up their Christmas celebrations and time with their family to be able to attend all of these scenarios," she said.
The SES reminded people to never drive through floodwaters.
Across Victoria, there were 632 requests for assistance during this time period.
Victoria's State Emergency Service issued flood advice for several waterways, including Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta Rivers, Kiewa River, Ovens and King Rivers, Broken River, Seven and Castle Creeks, Goulburn River upstream of Lake Eildon, Goulburn River Eildon to Seymour and Hughes Creek.
"Isolated minor flooding possible with localised flooding likely across parts of the flood watch area during Monday into Tuesday," the SES said.
"A low pressure system is lingering over the state during Monday and is expected to move slowly northward and then eastwards into the Tasman Sea during late Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This system is expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and may cause isolated minor flooding with localised flooding likely from Monday."
Victoria Police have urged people to drive safely over the festive season, with highway patrol officers attending a fatal crash in Cudgewa on Christmas Day.
